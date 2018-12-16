Chelsea Edge Closer to Sealing £60m Christian Pulisic Deal But Face Losing Wonderkid Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Chelsea are believed to be edging closer to completing a £60m swoop for Borussia Dortmund's highly-rated youngster Christian Pulisic, but the deal could see the club part ways with their wonderkid winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues have been linked with Pulisic for some time, as the club look to find a long-term successor to talismanic midfielder Eden Hazard, who is still yet to commit his future to club amid links of a summer move to Real Madrid. Pulisic has become a peripheral figure at BVB this season, with the club preferring to field England starlet Jadon Sancho on the right wing.

TF-Images/GettyImages

 According to the Daily Mail, the Blues will either sign Dortmund's Pulisic in January or next summer, and could sell Hudson-Odoi to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules, and to avoid the player leaving on a free transfer at the end of next season. Should Hazard stay and Pulsic also join, there would be at least four wingers ahead of Hudson-Odoi in the Chelsea pecking order.

However, given that Hudson-Odoi plays on the left and Pulisic plays on the right, the 18-year-old may yet stay at the club to fight for his place. While the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are believed to be interested in the England U19 international, his homegrown status could make him an invaluable asset to the Blues in the future.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Given the club's recent history of selling their most promising young talents, Chelsea fans may well be wary of signing Pulisic if it means potentially losing Hudson-Odoi. The tenacious winger is a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, and scored his first senior goal in a Europa League clash against PAOK in November - a performance which saw him named man of the match.

In other news, the Blues could be set to loan out their promising midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. The England international is reportedly being targeted by the likes of Bournemouth and West Ham United, who are both believed to be keen on bolstering their midfield options for the latter half of the Premier League season.

