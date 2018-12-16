Ex-Man Utd Ace Depay Takes Blame for Poor Old Trafford Spell & Plays Down Talk of Mourinho Feud

Lyon midfielder Memphis Depay has claimed that his failed spell at Manchester United was largely down to him, and that he had no real feud with José Mourinho.

The Netherlands international has flourished since moving to Ligue 1 in 2017, and has scored 33 goals and made 36 assists in 91 appearances. During his time at Old Trafford, the tenacious midfielder scored just seven goals in 53 matches, and failed to hold down a regular starting spot in the Red Devils team.

SCOTT HEPPELL/GettyImages

Speaking to the Times, Depay claimed that he - rather than other external factors - was to blame for flopping at United, and said: "If I look back, it was just me. I wanted to succeed so bad. I wanted to train so hard. I don’t think it was the English media, because the media don’t determine how I play in the game.

"Sometimes my opportunities weren’t enough but I didn’t deliver what was expected, never mind what people expect, what I expect from myself. And Manchester United is a great club. I don’t feel they treated me wrong.”

Depay also lifted the lid on his relationship with Mourinho, and said: “When I left, said to Mourinho ‘you will see me at the top.’ He said ‘OK, I hope that and I hope we will buy you back one day.’ I never had a bad relationship with him. I thought I was going to fight for a second chance under him and found I didn’t really have that chance.

"I saw everybody playing left wing except me, even Wayne Rooney. Rooney is of course a legendary player but not a winger. I don’t blame the manager. Maybe he doesn’t like my style of play. I love playing beautiful football, tricks and doing cheeky things. I don’t know if that’s his type of game.”

