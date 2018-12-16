Former Arsenal Defender Per Mertesacker Speaks Out on Mesut Ozil's Future With the Gunners

Ex-Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker believes that Mesut Ozil has a future under boss Unai Emery and can still be an asset for the Gunners.

The German midfielder made his return to the starting eleven in the Europa League on Thursday after being sidelined with a back injury for the previous five games.

Questions about Ozil's future were brought up after Emery benched him for a visit to Bournemouth in November, citing concerns over a lack of physicality displayed during previous matches by the World Cup Winner.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Yet despite reports linking the 30-year-old to a possible move to Serie A giants Inter, Mertesacker still believes that the play-maker can prove himself under his new manager at the Emirates.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the recently-hired Arsenal Academy boss said: "Mesut is a player with magical abilities.

"Last time (for the 1-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town on December 8) he was injured.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"Now I'm curious how he fights back. He can still be very valuable to Arsenal."

Ozil could make his return to Premier League action today when the Gunners head to the south coast to face Southampton.

The former Real Madrid and Werder Bremen star will be looking to impress over the next few weeks as he attempts to persuade Emery that he can still play a key part in any future plans for his new boss.

Arsenal are currently on a 22-game unbeaten run and have shown no signs of slowing down over the Christmas period, establishing themselves as legitimate contenders for a top-four finish this season.

