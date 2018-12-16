Javi Gracia Believes Watford's Recent Improvements Were Rewarded With Narrow Win Against Cardiff

Watford manager Javi Gracia was happy to see his side return to winning ways after earning a narrow 3-2 win against Cardiff at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets looked comfortable for the vast majority of the game, as goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina put the hosts in the ascendancy, before strikes from Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid in the 80th and 82nd minute set up a frantic finale.

The win ended Watford's six-game winless run, with Gracia delighted that his side were able to see the game through.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The last few games, we've played well but it hasn't been enough to get results, but it has been the right way to go in order to reach our target.

"I'm proud of my players in all the games we've played before. Always my players play with great commitment and today was no different.

"We played in very bad weather, and Cardiff are a team who always win a lot of challenges, a lot of second balls so it's not easy to play against them. Today, I'm very pleased."

Watford's win sees them move up two places to tenth in the Premier League, as they now prepare to face West Ham at the London Stadium next weekend.

The game will see Domingos Quina, who impressed against Cardiff, return to the club he left over the summer, with Garcia suggesting it could be difficult to drop the 19-year-old despite the return of Etienne Capoue following suspension.

He added: "He's a young player who needs to improve a lot, but with his attitude and commitment, I'm sure in the future, he will be better but we are enjoying his present. He's helping the team, which is all I can say at this moment.

"Everyone knows Capoue is a very important player for us but now it's good because all of them can feel the competition. They need to keep the level high, it's good for the team."