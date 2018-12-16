Liverpool Break Incredible Records With Their 3-1 Win Over Manchester United on Sunday

Liverpool managed to break a multitude of Premier League records with their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

A first half strike from Sadio Mane and a late brace from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri secured the three points for Jurgen Klopp's men, propelling them back to the top of the Premier League in the process.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This was not the only thing to celebrate for Liverpool, as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 18 games - the longest in the club's history. As reported by the Anfield Edition, prior to the match the Reds were level with the 17-game unbeaten run previously set under Rafa Benitez back in 2007.

The good news doesn't end there for Liverpool supporters. The win was the first Liverpool have recorded against Manchester United in the league for five years - meaning that Klopp has now recorded a victory against all 26 of the teams he has faced in the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Not only this, but Opta stats have also revealed that Sunday's win was the biggest Premier League victory for the Reds over United since March 2011, where they were similarly able to record a 3-1 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool are now 19 points ahead of United in the table, which is the biggest lead the Reds have ever managed after 17 games of a top flight season (based on relevant points for win rules).

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It was also an afternoon to forget for Jose Mourinho, who tasted defeat at Anfield for the first time since January 2007, when he was previously in charge of Chelsea.