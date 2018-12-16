Man Utd 'Senior Player' Claims '90%' of Squad Have Turned on José Mourinho Ahead of Liverpool Clash

A Manchester United player has reportedly claimed that the vast majority of the squad no longer support their manager, José Mourinho, ahead of their crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The former Chelsea manager has endured a tough 2018/19 season at Old Trafford thus far, with a series of lifeless performances seeing the side slump to sixth in the Premier League table - 18 points adrift of current leaders Manchester City. The Red Devils face a rampant Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, which could slam another nail into Mourinho's managerial coffin at United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Sun, a member of the United squad informed his friends that Mourinho has lost '90%' of the dressing room support, with the playing staff growing tired of the manager criticising his side in post-match press conferences. The report makes no indication as to who the player is, but claims it is a player otherwise believed to be close to the 'Special One'.





Should United lose to the Reds on Sunday, an outcome that appears increasingly likely given the stark difference in form that the two sides have had this season, pressure will continue to mount from some sections (mainly Twitter-based, let's be honest) of the Red Devils' fanbase to see Mourinho sacked.

Jose Mourinho has won 50% of his #PL away matches at Anfield (4/8); the best win percentage among managers with 5+ such games in the competition#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/mWKTO4aw7W — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2018

However, United have a favourable set of festive fixtures on the horizon, with matches against the likes of Cardiff City, Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Newcastle United. Should Mourinho's side manage to pick up some valuable wins, they could be in with a shout of mounting a challenge for a top-four finish.

In other news, United defender Chris Smalling has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club until 2022. Despite a dire 2017/18 campaign seeing the player fail to make England's World Cup squad, the 29-year-old has extended his eight year stay with the club. Smalling joined the Red Devils in 2010, after two impressive seasons with Fulham.