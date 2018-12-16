Man Utd Starlet Marcus Rashford Opens Up on Potential Liverpool Move as a Youngster

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has claimed it was always his dream to play for the Red Devils and Liverpool 'was never an option' despite a potential move to the Anfield club as a youngster.

The 21-year-old is likely to line up for Jose Mourinho's men against Liverpool in Sunday's clash at Anfield as the youngster has become one of the United's key players following his breakthrough into the first team in 2016.

But Manchester United has always been in the heart of the young English striker, who spoke about the chance to move to Anfield ahead of the clash with unbeaten Liverpool.

"I was playing for my old Sunday League team, Fletcher Moss, we won a tournament and there were loads of different scouts there," he told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Express).

"For a lot of us, United was the one. Everyone grew up a United fan and United and Fletcher Moss always had a good relationship, players in the past had made that switch, so United was natural.

"When I was about five, six years old, we started at The Cliff development centre. When you make the step over to this building, you're nine, 10-years-old and it's different from what you're used to - just look at the size of it.

Marcus Rashford's debuts:



Europa League ⚽⚽

Premier League ⚽⚽

Manchester derby ⚽️

UEFA Youth League ⚽️⚽️

England ⚽

England U21 ⚽⚽⚽

EFL Cup ⚽

UEFA Champions League ⚽

UEFA Nations League ⚽ pic.twitter.com/F04JjRzcQ1 — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) November 28, 2018

"You don't go to 11-a-side until you're 12 years old. Before then you're playing on tight pitches, which is good because it develops your skills. So from that corner to that corner, you're learning different ways to play the game. It's really good; you can see the U16s and the U18s train - you see the pathway."

Labelled 'untouchable' by Manchester United boss Mourinho following a string of excellent performances including two goals and four assists in the month of December, the striker discussed his potential move 32 miles west to Liverpool earlier in his career.





"No. Liverpool was never an option. Liverpool, (Manchester) City, Everton - there was no other club I really would have enjoyed going to other than United. It just felt natural thing to do."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Rashford has scored three goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season and contributed five assists as his Manchester United side languish in sixth in the Premier League this season - 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.