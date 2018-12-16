Mauro Icardi Set to Reject Interest From Chelsea & Real Madrid by Signing New Contract With Inter

December 16, 2018

The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi has hinted that the striker is set to reject interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid and renew his contract at Inter.

The Argentinian, who is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in the world, has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both struggling for Chelsea this season. Rumours also emerged suggesting Inter could be forced to sell their star to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations, but this was never confirmed.

However, Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, claimed to be reading over the terms of Icardi's new contract in a post on Twitter. She wrote: “It’s 00.30 and here I am still reading the pages of the contract renewal for Mauro Icardi.”

Rumours surfaced claiming a contract renewal had been verbally agreed upon, and now the tweet from Icardi's agent suggests her client is set to remain with Inter.

According to Football-Italia, Icardi's new deal will run until 2023 and the 25-year-old will earn over £6m per year, alongside several financial bonuses.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

His current contract is said to contain a release clause of around £100m which is only active for overseas clubs for two weeks in early July, but it remains to be seen whether a similar clause will be inserted if Icardi does indeed opt to renew his contract.

Icardi has netted an impressive 12 goals from 18 appearances this season. He is widely viewed as one of the most prolific strikers in the world, and has racked up 119 goals in 200 appearances for I Nerazzurri since joining the club in 2013.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, with Juventus dominating Italian football, Inter have struggled to compete in recent years. They finished 23 points behind their rivals last season and only secured qualification for the Champions League on the last day of the season.

Given the club's struggles, it has been suggested the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid could hope to take advantage of the situation and lure him away from the San Siro, but the post from Icardi's wife suggests otherwise.

