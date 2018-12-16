Niko Kovac Lauds 'Display of the Season' as Bayern Munich Dismantle Lowly Hannover

December 16, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač praised his side for putting in one of their best performances of the season following their emphatic 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Hannover 96.

An early strike from Joshua Kimmich set the tone for Bayern Munich and David Alaba doubled their lead in stunning fashion before half an hour was on the clock, firing a powerful half-volley into the top corner of Michael Esser's net.

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski deservedly got themselves on the scoresheet during the second half, and despite dominating the match from start to finish, Kovač was disappointed that Bayern Munich wasted a handful of clear-cut chances.

"The team played really well over 90 minutes and created a lot of chances today," Kovač said after the match, quoted by the club's official website. "The 4-0 scoreline isn't high enough, we squandered three, four gilt-edged chances. 

"It was nice the team took the Bundesliga seriously after the very difficult match away to Ajax, that we did our homework and turned in a dominant display. We were fully focused from the off. I'm increasingly aware we're slowly but surely turning the tide. We played well in the last few matches. 

"The way everybody played, both in possession and without the ball, was very good. That's the ambition we have, and we must live up to it again and again. It was one of our best displays this season, and I'd like to pay the lads a compliment."

Bayern Munich face tough tests against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt before the winter break as they look to keep tabs with Borussia Dortmund, who have already been confirmed as the Herbstmeister - the team who are top of the table at Christmas.

