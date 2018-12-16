Nuno Espirito Santo Praises His 'Versatile' Side After Wolves' Convincing 2-0 Win Over Bournemouth

Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves’ adaptability to testing conditions and the tough climate after his side marched to a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

On a cold and wet afternoon, Wolves produced a strong performance in the pouring rain at Molineux to overcome a flat Bournemouth side with some authority in the Premier League clash.

FT | #WOL 2-0 #BOU



It's all over at Molineux and it's very much job done for Wolves as goals from @Raul_Jimenez9 and @Ivancavaleiro17 in either half secure all three points for @Nuno's men. #WOLBOU



⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/6AXAX6rmgN — Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2018

After the match, Nuno acknowledged the positive nature of his side’s versatility and an ability to overcome the testing conditions to produce a typically solid and energised display. As quoted by Wolves’ official website, Nuno said: “The boys playing in this weather, in the rain, and how hard it was, I’m very proud of them today.

“They did a really fantastic job because we have to adapt to the realities. We were versatile enough to realise that today was about defending and counter attacks – exploiting our talent to achieve what we achieved today, a deserved win.

“The organisation, the shape and how compact we were. We didn’t allow too many situations to Bournemouth, who are a fantastic team and played very well.

Three consecutive @premierleague wins for the first time in Wolves' history.



What a couple of weeks.



🐺💛 pic.twitter.com/qxX1OzEAVi — Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2018

“Always trying to help our team mates is what defending is all about. There were not many chances, it was very hard for both teams. They matched us in shape, it was a tough game.

“We are happy but credit to Bournemouth, it was very difficult.”

The 2-0 success was Wolves’ third consecutive win in the Premier League, following on from a stunning win over Chelsea and a last-gasp victory away to Newcastle last weekend, but Nuno was keen to stress that his side will not get carried away with their strong run of form.

Hard fought win today. Three on the bounce! Well done boys! #wolvesaywe pic.twitter.com/cKyRtaXiTu — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) December 15, 2018

“We achieved a third win, but it’s not over, we have to go again,” the Wolves boss added.

“Before we were in a bad moment, now we’re in a good moment and why is important to recognise. Their character, the way they commit themselves to the work on a daily basis and to the competition so well done.

“I’m very proud of the work we do every day. The character took us out of the bad moment. The only secret is work, we have to work hard. We do the same things, we were committed and football is like this.

“It’s life, sometimes you have bad moments, sometimes you have good moment. Rising up, reacting and bouncing back is what I’m most proud of.”

Wolves’ tough schedule is set to test the character of Nuno’s side even further in the coming weeks, as Premier League clashes with Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham lie in wait in amongst a difficult festive period.