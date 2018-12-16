Rio Ferdinand Calls for Man Utd to Act 'Urgently' to Make Up Ground On Man City & Liverpool

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has suggested that ‘urgent’ action needs to be taken at Old Trafford as both Manchester City and Liverpool are set for greater success.


The Red Devils have fallen well off the pace set by their table-topping rivals this term, with City and Liverpool competing as the two focal points of an intriguing Premier League title race, whilst United have struggled to make up ground on the top four.

Jose Mourinho’s side are a whopping 18 points adrift of leaders City heading into their huge clash with Liverpool on Sunday, and former United defender Ferdinand has been critical of his old side. The ex-England star told Goal: “The current situation at Manchester United is not good, confidence is low and our league position is not great.

“Something urgent needs to happen so as to stop the slide.”

Should Liverpool overcome United at Anfield when the two sides meet on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side would leapfrog City and return to the top of the table, as United continue to watch from afar as their two biggest rivals do battle for the title.

Ferdinand acknowledged the strength of the top two, as he added: “That is how strong these two teams are this season.

“In the league, I think City are looking strong and better than any other team at the moment. I expect them to receive a strong challenge [for the title] but they should still be in a position to weather that.”

Anfield has played host to 0-0 draws between Liverpool and United in each of the last two Premier League seasons. However, with Klopp’s side in fine attacking form and the Red Devils having rediscovered their goal scoring touch last weekend, there is greater promise of goals on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)