Rio Ferdinand Calls for Man Utd to Act 'Urgently' to Make Up Ground On Man City & Liverpool

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has suggested that ‘urgent’ action needs to be taken at Old Trafford as both Manchester City and Liverpool are set for greater success.





The Red Devils have fallen well off the pace set by their table-topping rivals this term, with City and Liverpool competing as the two focal points of an intriguing Premier League title race, whilst United have struggled to make up ground on the top four.

28 years, 8 months, 28 days.



The last time Liverpool were 16 points ahead of Man United heading into this fixture, the Premier League didn't even exist. pic.twitter.com/kiBF3Xn4hc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2018

Jose Mourinho’s side are a whopping 18 points adrift of leaders City heading into their huge clash with Liverpool on Sunday, and former United defender Ferdinand has been critical of his old side. The ex-England star told Goal: “The current situation at Manchester United is not good, confidence is low and our league position is not great.

“Something urgent needs to happen so as to stop the slide.”

Should Liverpool overcome United at Anfield when the two sides meet on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side would leapfrog City and return to the top of the table, as United continue to watch from afar as their two biggest rivals do battle for the title.

Jose Mourinho has won 50% of his #PL away matches at Anfield (4/8); the best win percentage among managers with 5+ such games in the competition#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/mWKTO4aw7W — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2018

Ferdinand acknowledged the strength of the top two, as he added: “That is how strong these two teams are this season.

“In the league, I think City are looking strong and better than any other team at the moment. I expect them to receive a strong challenge [for the title] but they should still be in a position to weather that.”

"This one has won nothing"



Jose Mourinho on whether this Liverpool squad is the toughest he's faced in the Premier League 😲 pic.twitter.com/OWuRysjeGY — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 15, 2018

Anfield has played host to 0-0 draws between Liverpool and United in each of the last two Premier League seasons. However, with Klopp’s side in fine attacking form and the Red Devils having rediscovered their goal scoring touch last weekend, there is greater promise of goals on Sunday.