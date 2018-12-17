7 Players Caught Between 2 or More Teams as the Transfer Window Approaches

As a footballer, deciding your next career move can make or break your short time as a professional. Equally, not moving at the right time could cost a player their chance to make it to the next level.

Should they stay or should they go? These seven players are caught between at least two teams as the January transfer window approaches...

Miguel Almiron





Caught Between: Atlanta United/Newcastle/Arsenal

Paraguayan midfield maestro Miguel Almiron reportedly declared, "I'm coming back in pre-season," soon after helping Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in the club's second ever season.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle as a result of MLS form and could look to move to England to take the next step. Equally, the challenge of staying with Atlanta and becoming only the fourth champions in MLS history - and first since 2012 - to pull off a 'repeat' is also tempting.

Nabil Fekir





Caught Between: Lyon/Bayern Munich/Real Madrid

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have become the latest clubs linked with star Lyon forward and 2018 World Cup winner Nabil Fekir, who came close to joining Liverpool in summer.

Bayern winger Kingsley Coman recently said his fellow countryman would be 'welcome' in Munich, while Real are said to have been interested in Fekir since before the start of the 2018/19 season. Los Blancos still lack a replacement for departed icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Richarlison





Caught Between: Everton/Barcelona

Despite having recently moved to Everton as the club's record transfer in summer, Richarlison has emerged as a surprise rumoured target for Barcelona, such has been his rapid rise.

The 21-year-old only left his native Brazil for Europe 18 months ago, trading Watford for Everton after only one season. But he's getting international recognition now after Selecao call ups and would have a serious decision to make, should Camp Nou interest prove legitimate.

Toby Alderweireld





Caught Between: Tottenham/Man Utd

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has re-emerged as a rumoured January target for Manchester United as they look to urgently patch up a surprisingly leaky back-line.

The Belgian has previously played well against United and there are no signs that he will sign a new contract to keep him at Spurs beyond the end of the season. Even if a 12-month extension is triggered by the club, a £25m release clause will become active; Spurs, however, won't willingly give up the talented defender without a fight.

Ousmane Dembele





Caught Between: Barcelona/Arsenal/Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season, with persistent lateness resulting in heavy fines for the 21-year-old Barcelona winger.

He has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool as a result of his off-field troubles, although it was been reported in Spain this month that Barça are not looking to cut their losses to move the Frenchman on, and would only sell if a buyer meets the €400m release clause.

Eden Hazard





Caught Between: Chelsea/Real Madrid

By his own admission Eden Hazard is caught between Chelsea and Real Madrid, openly acknowledging earlier this season that he has days where he wants to trade Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu, and others when he is happy to stay put in London.

The Belgian superstar only has 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract and will soon need to make a final decision over whether he signs the extension on offer or asks for a transfer.

Frenkie de Jong





Caught Between: Ajax/Barcelona/Manchester City/PSG

Ajax would understandably like to keep Frenkie de Jong for as long as possible, but the Netherlands international has become one of the most talked about talents in world football and there appears no end of suitors looking to make him a marquee signing.

While Barcelona and Manchester City both looked well placed to potentially land de Jong, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as late contenders that could throw a spanner in the works.

