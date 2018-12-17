Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Says He Has No Regrets After Late Error Hands Southampton Victory

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has insisted he has no regrets over his part in Southampton's late winner at St Mary's on Sunday.

In a back and forth clash, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side claimed all three points when Leno misjudged a cross from Shane Long, allowing Saints striker Charlie Austin to head home into an empty net.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

Despite acknowledging his mistake, the 26-year-old revealed he was simply 'unlucky' in conceding the goal and that were the situation to repeat itself, he would have no qualms about trying to go for the ball again.







Leno said (as quoted by the Evening Standard ): "The last goal was a little bit unlucky for me because I wanted to get the cross because Austin was completely free and it was so close.

"I touched the ball a little bit but I missed it so it was a little bit unlucky. No risk, no fun. Maybe next time I will get the ball or I will stay on the line look at the ball and nobody says 'you came out and didn't get the ball'. That's the life of a goalkeeper but I would do it again."

The result meant Arsenal's long unbeaten run came to an end, but Leno revealed that Wednesday's upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final match against north London rivals Tottenham is an opportunity to start another streak.

Arsenal fans to Bernd Leno: pic.twitter.com/bdzvgCIR1w — Coral (@Coral) December 16, 2018

He added: "After 22 games, you can lose a game so it is disappointing but now nobody talks anymore about the unbeaten run and we can look forward.

"We have on Wednesday another big game and maybe now we can start another run."