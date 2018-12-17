Barcelona Confirm Centre Back Thomas Vermaelen Will Be Sidelined for a Month With Leg Injury

Barcelona have revealed that defender Thomas Vermaelen will be absent for at least a month, after sustaining a muscular injury in the 5-0 dispatching of Levante on Sunday night.



The game was largely a profitable one for La Blaugrana, as Lionel Messi became the first player in 2018 to register 50 calendar goals, and also notched two assists to becoming the leading goal contributor across Europe's top five leagues as they retained their place atop La Liga.

However, Vermaelen's injury will come as a big blow, considering the knee issues that continue to plague World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti, and their subsequent lack of depth in the position.







In an official statement on their website, Barça declared: "The first team player Thomas Vermaelen felt a problem in Sunday's game away at Levante. Tests carried out on the defender show that he has a torn muscle in his right calf and will be out for around four weeks.

"Vermaelen started against Levante and played 52 minutes before being replaced by Arthur. This season the Belgian international has made three league appearances, one in the Copa del Rey and two in the Champions League."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The 33-year-old, who left Arsenal for the Nou Camp in 2014, has played just 47 times for the Catalan side in his time there, with several long-term stints on the sidelines a major reason for this.

However, with just one more clash to go until their two week Christmas hiatus, Ernesto Valverde and co. will be grateful that it has come during this relatively quiet time, and will be hoping that the Belgian will be fit and fighting for the more testing times ahead in the New Year.

