Claude Puel Reveals Reason James Maddison Was Hauled Off at Half Time During Crystal Palace Defeat

Claude Puel has explained that James Maddison was substituted at half-time against Crystal Palace due to a 'lack of intensity.'

The Foxes found themselves 1-0 down at the break after a slow start at Selhurst Park, and Puel was clearly unhappy with the performance of Maddison, who paid the price for a poor showing by being replaced by Rachid Ghezzal.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Puel addressed the media (via Leicester Mercury) to explain the reasoning behind hauling off arguably Leicester's stand-out player this season:

"It was a choice at this moment because of the poor intensity we have had in the first half and to try to bring something to the game. I think Rachid came in with a good attitude and he had two good chances. He was unlucky and he produced good passes behind the line also.

"We had a poor start to the game. I was happy with our start in the second half and we need all the squad ready to bring their quality.” The Frenchman added.

Leicester went down 1-0 on Saturday after Luka Milivojevic's superb first-half strike claimed all three points for the Eagles, a result that sees the Foxes drop down to 12th in the Premier League. Following the match, Puel did not hide his frustration with the team's performance as a whole, admitting they need to improve 'quickly':





“It wasn’t enough in our play and it is always frustrating because we wasted a good opportunity to play a full game and get a good result, to continue our momentum. It was not good for us and we have to correct this quickly.”

Maddison will be hoping for a quick return to form and could get the opportunity to do so against Manchester City on Tuesday as Leicester take on the Premier Leagyechampions in the EFL Cup.