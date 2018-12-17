Claude Puel Reveals Reason James Maddison Was Hauled Off at Half Time During Crystal Palace Defeat

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Claude Puel has explained that James Maddison was substituted at half-time against Crystal Palace due to a 'lack of intensity.'

The Foxes found themselves 1-0 down at the break after a slow start at Selhurst Park, and Puel was clearly unhappy with the performance of Maddison, who paid the price for a poor showing by being replaced by Rachid Ghezzal.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Puel addressed the media (via Leicester Mercury) to explain the reasoning behind hauling off arguably Leicester's stand-out player this season:

"It was a choice at this moment because of the poor intensity we have had in the first half and to try to bring something to the game. I think Rachid came in with a good attitude and he had two good chances. He was unlucky and he produced good passes behind the line also.

"We had a poor start to the game. I was happy with our start in the second half and we need all the squad ready to bring their quality.” The Frenchman added.

Leicester went down 1-0 on Saturday after Luka Milivojevic's superb first-half strike claimed all three points for the Eagles, a result that sees the Foxes drop down to 12th in the Premier League. Following the match, Puel did not hide his frustration with the team's performance as a whole, admitting they need to improve 'quickly':


“It wasn’t enough in our play and it is always frustrating because we wasted a good opportunity to play a full game and get a good result, to continue our momentum. It was not good for us and we have to correct this quickly.”

Maddison will be hoping for a quick return to form and could get the opportunity to do so against Manchester City on Tuesday as Leicester take on the Premier Leagyechampions in the EFL Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)