The draw for the last 32 of the 2018/19 Europa League has been made, with the 24 group stage winners and runners-up joined by eight Champions League third-place finishers as this season's competition reaches the knockout rounds.

The 12 group winners along with the four best Champions League dropouts were seeded for the draw and were paired with one of the 12 group runners-up or remaining four Champions League sides. Seeds also have the added advantage of playing the second leg of their tie at home.

Country protection was in place, while it was not possible for teams who qualified from the same Europa League group to be drawn against each other.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw in Full:

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg Rapid Vienna vs Internazionale Slavia Prague vs Genk Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen Zurich vs Napoli Malmo vs Chelsea Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt Celtic vs Valencia Rennes vs Real Betis Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kyiv Lazio vs Sevilla Fenerbahce vs Zenit St Petersburg Sporting CP vs Villarreal BATE Borisov vs Arsenal Galatasaray vs Benfica

First legs will be played on Thursday February 14, with return legs to take place a week later on Thursday, February 21. The draw for the last 16 will then follow on February 22.