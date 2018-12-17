Arsenal Draws BATE, Chelsea Gets Malmo in Europa League Last 32 Draw

The first knockout round is set in the Europa League.

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

The draw for the last 32 of the 2018/19 Europa League has been made, with the 24 group stage winners and runners-up joined by eight Champions League third-place finishers as this season's competition reaches the knockout rounds.

The 12 group winners along with the four best Champions League dropouts were seeded for the draw and were paired with one of the 12 group runners-up or remaining four Champions League sides. Seeds also have the added advantage of playing the second leg of their tie at home.

Country protection was in place, while it was not possible for teams who qualified from the same Europa League group to be drawn against each other.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw in Full:

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Vienna vs Internazionale
Slavia Prague vs Genk
Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich vs Napoli
Malmo vs Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic vs Valencia
Rennes vs Real Betis
Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kyiv
Lazio vs Sevilla
Fenerbahce vs Zenit St Petersburg
Sporting CP vs Villarreal
BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Galatasaray vs Benfica

First legs will be played on Thursday February 14, with return legs to take place a week later on Thursday, February 21. The draw for the last 16 will then follow on February 22.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)