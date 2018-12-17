Fulham Announce Steven Sessengon Has Signed Contract Extension to Keep Him at the Cottage Until 2022

Fulham have announced that Steven Sessegnon, Ryan's twin brother, signed a new deal on Monday, which is set to keep him at Craven Cottage until June 2022, with an option for the club to extend this by 12 months should they wish.

The 18-year-old has made two first team appearances for the Cottagers this season in the EFL Cup, taking his overall tally to four in the senior starting XI, but is yet to play in the Premier League.

Steven joined the Premier League side's academy at Under-9 level alongside at the same time as his brother, and has been with Fulham ever since, signing his first professional contract with the club last summer.

In an official statement on their website, Fulham confirmed: "The Club is delighted to announce that Steven Sessegnon has signed a contract extension with Fulham."

"The 18-year-old has agreed a deal which keeps him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2022, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months."

The player, who was an integral member of England's Under-17 World Cup triumph last October, admitted: “It feels very good. It’s something I’ve been working towards for the last few months and it feels amazing to get it done and over the line.

“You could say the first [pro deal] was very special but this one has shown all the hard work I’ve done personally, not just with this Club but with international success as well. It is rewarding helping contribute to the progression of Fulham."

Of his chances in the future, the right back continued: “Hopefully I can make my league debut very soon, but over time I need to keep working hard and knuckling down and see what happens.

“You can’t rush this sort of thing. I’m going to take my chance, whenever it might come."