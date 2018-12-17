Laurent Koscielny Hails New Manager Unai Emery as a 'Breath of Fresh Air' at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has lauded the impact of Unai Emery at Arsenal after Southampton ended the Gunners' extraordinary 22 game unbeaten run.

The 33-year-old made his first appearance under the new manager on Thursday as his side cruised past Qarabag in the Europa League group stages. However, the Frenchman's second appearance wasn't so rewarding, as he captained his side to their first loss since August, seeing their 22-game unbeaten run finally come to an end.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite only appearing twice under the new boss, Koscielny has been full of praise for the Spaniard and claims that Arsenal have "progressed a lot" under Emery's new regime.

“The manager and his style is fresh air for the club. He came here and knew the football he wanted to play," Koscielny said, as reported by The Express.

"He tries to give all the ingredients for the players to learn about his tactics and how he wants to play."

Even though the former French international hasn't featured much on the field, he revealed how he has been involved in the daily training routines and has been impressed by how Emery operates.

“I’ve been running since the end of August and was near the team during training. I watched it all.

“We have progressed a lot in each part of our football. It’s good and very interesting.”

After Arsenal's impressive unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday, they now sit three points behind London rivals Chelsea, who currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League.

Koscielny will be keen to keep himself in Emery's selection plans after the experienced centre-back displayed a clear lack of match fitness during Sunday's defeat. But, Arsenal will not have time to dwell on last weekend's disappointment, however, as they welcome Tottenham back to the Emirates on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup.