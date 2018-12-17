Liverpool Fans React as the Reds Draw Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Last 16

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news that their team will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made on Monday.

The Reds beat Bayern 3-0 in a 2017 friendly but the two sides haven't met competitively since the 2001 European Super Cup, which Liverpool won 3-2. 

Supporters looking for a positive omen will point to the fact that the last time Liverpool met Bayern in the European Cup was in 1980/81, when the English side won on away goals on their way to winning the trophy.

Although a two-legged tie against Niko Kovac's side represents a difficult draw, many Liverpool fans are confident of victory, although confidence manifests in different ways.

Some supporters seem blindly confident of reaching the last eight.

While others have taken a more stoic approach, trusting in the quality of their team to overcome the Bavarian giants.

Some fans have taken heart from the fact that Bayern have not been at the top of their game this season.

After the way Liverpool dismantled Porto, Manchester City and Roma last season, perhaps the fans have the right to be confident.

Although Bayern are actually unbeaten in six matches now, and this game is two months away, so maybe they should rein in that confidence just a little.

Others pointed out that Virgil van Dijk's suspension in the first leg, which will take place at Anfield, could be costly.

The Dutchman has been immense since he signed in January, but a rash tackle on Napoli's Dries Mertens means he will have to watch from the sidelines.

At least he'll be back for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

Whatever happens, this is a clash of European royalty and promises to be a fantastic couple of games.

