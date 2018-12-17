Liverpool Fans React as the Reds Draw Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Last 16

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news that their team will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made on Monday.

The Reds beat Bayern 3-0 in a 2017 friendly but the two sides haven't met competitively since the 2001 European Super Cup, which Liverpool won 3-2.

Supporters looking for a positive omen will point to the fact that the last time Liverpool met Bayern in the European Cup was in 1980/81, when the English side won on away goals on their way to winning the trophy.

Although a two-legged tie against Niko Kovac's side represents a difficult draw, many Liverpool fans are confident of victory, although confidence manifests in different ways.

Some supporters seem blindly confident of reaching the last eight.

Announce Quarter-Final opponent — Niraj G (@Niraj_G10) December 17, 2018

While others have taken a more stoic approach, trusting in the quality of their team to overcome the Bavarian giants.

Don’t think there’s a team in the world that #LFC would be scared off. That’s the belief Klopp has instilled in each and every fan. Bring on Bayern Munich. We’re ready. — Fawad Parvez (@fawadparvez) December 17, 2018

Some fans have taken heart from the fact that Bayern have not been at the top of their game this season.

They are playing so bad atm, it could have been a lot worse. — Robert Vann (@rvann01) December 17, 2018

After the way Liverpool dismantled Porto, Manchester City and Roma last season, perhaps the fans have the right to be confident.

Nice! Their defense is super slow, so Mo, Sadio, Bobby, heck, the whole team will be running circles around them. — Markus (@Haggiesm) December 17, 2018

Although Bayern are actually unbeaten in six matches now, and this game is two months away, so maybe they should rein in that confidence just a little.

This season's Bayern should be easy to beat — Karan Dedge (@LFC_Karan) December 17, 2018

Others pointed out that Virgil van Dijk's suspension in the first leg, which will take place at Anfield, could be costly.

It’s not the toughest, but it’s not the easiest. Especially since we don’t have Van Dijk. — Max Lucas (@dabootisyou) December 17, 2018

The Dutchman has been immense since he signed in January, but a rash tackle on Napoli's Dries Mertens means he will have to watch from the sidelines.

At least he'll be back for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

First leg at home without Van Dijk is much better even though second leg at home is of course always preferable. Would’ve been tough going to their place without him. Let’s just hope Gomez is back 💪🏻 — Mick Moran (@m1cklfc) December 17, 2018

Whatever happens, this is a clash of European royalty and promises to be a fantastic couple of games.