Mauricio Pochettino Praises Tottenham's Form Since Their North London Derby Defeat to Arsenal

December 17, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised the north London side's response to their derby defeat to Arsenal two weeks ago.

Pochettino's side have bounced back in style since the disappointing loss, with a 1-0 win over Burnley preceded by securing qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

With Arsenal falling to a 3-2 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, Spurs find themselves five points clear of their north London rivals. Pochettino remarked that it was a sign of the club's progression that the focus has been on their own performances rather than that of their rivals.

He said (as quoted by The Telegraph): "If you lose your focus, focus on another club, maybe you need to improve if you are to achieve the thing you are dreaming of.

"Tottenham was a little way loose in focus (in the past) and I think now the focus is to improve yourself, compete, and the challenge is be better every season.

"The consequence will be to above some clubs but the focus is never on another club like Arsenal."

Spurs get a chance to redeem their loss to the Gunners when the two sides meet on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. 

Pochettino's main concern ahead of the tie is their growing injury list, particularly in defence. The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier all missed the weekend win over Burnley and will be assessed ahead of the Arsenal game

