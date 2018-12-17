Unai Emery Insists Arsenal Had Greater Control Despite 3-2 Loss to 'Efficient' Southampton

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Unai Emery counted the cost of small margins after watching his Arsenal side lose 3-2 away at Southampton on Sunday to bring the Gunners' 22-game unbeaten run to a grinding halt.

Arsenal twice fought back from behind at St Mary’s and were seemingly on course for a hard-fought draw before a late Charlie Austin header sank the Gunners to deny Emery a point.

A draw may have been a decent result given the balance of play, but Arsenal were left empty handed for the first time in a match since August. After the game, Emery conceded, as quoted by Football.London: “We lost. In the 90 minutes we had different issues.

“The second half we were better in the game, with the control and also creating more chances than them.

“With a small action they scored the third goal. They deserved it because they played with big motivation.

“Our game today was similar to what we have played before, but the result was different.”

Arsenal’s downfall at St Mary’s was largely a consequence of having just one available central defender for the game in Laurent Koscielny, with the Frenchman himself having only just returned from a long injury layoff.

With no Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos or Shkodran Mustafi at their disposal, Arsenal were punished for their inability to defend Southampton’s dangerous crosses, with all three of the Saints’ goals coming from headers.

“I think they worked well,” Emery said of his defence. “Good news for Koscielny, good performance in 90 minutes. Xhaka played well, Lichtsteiner played well.

“We conceded not a lot of chances but their efficiency today was good. We had chances to score more than two goals but didn’t score.

“The control of the game in 90 minutes was more for us than them.”

Arsenal must regroup quickly from the shock of defeat on Sunday, as the Gunners host north London rivals Tottenham once more at the Emirates in a Carabao Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

The north London giants will then look to reignite their top four bid when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, and Emery admitted the challenges ahead are not easy.

“Our demand is very big but the level is very high with other teams. If we don’t win like today, it’s hard to get into the top four because the other teams are winning," Emery added.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“The objective is the top four, but we know it’s not easy. We need to be demanding of ourselves. After 22 matches unbeaten we are only fifth.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)