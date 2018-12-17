Xherdan Shaqiri Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Told Him Before Match-Winning Cameo Against Man Utd

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him moments before he came on as a substitute to grab a quick-fire brace against Manchester United on Sunday.

With the score at 1-1, the Swiss international entered the fray on the 70-minute mark. Just 10 minutes later Liverpool found themselves 3-1 up and cruising thanks to two deflected strikes, both from Shaqiri.

After the game, Shaqiri revealed the tactical that Klopp gave him before he came on, claiming the Liverpool manager told him to be as direct as possible in what little time he had to impact the game.

"He said to me he wanted me to be in the game directly. I tried to be direct in the game and you can see also I prepared myself very [well]," Shaqiri explained, as reported by the Metro.

"I watched the game from outside also, so you can see the spaces and there were a lot of spaces between the lines.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I am very good between the lines and try to stay there and pick the ball up to have an impact and stay in the game. In the end I scored two goals and we won the game, that’s a perfect day for us."

Shaqiri, who took the official Man of the Match award for his cameo, also spoke of his disappointment not to start the crucial game but insisted he was always ready to play his part should he be called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

"Obviously I’d be lying if I said you are not disappointed when you are on the bench – every player is disappointed when he’s on the bench," he added.

"But I always stay positive and try to help the team when I come on and you saw today when I came on I tried to help the team and to have an impact."