Xherdan Shaqiri Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Told Him Before Match-Winning Cameo Against Man Utd

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him moments before he came on as a substitute to grab a quick-fire brace against Manchester United on Sunday.

With the score at 1-1, the Swiss international entered the fray on the 70-minute mark. Just 10 minutes later Liverpool found themselves 3-1 up and cruising thanks to two deflected strikes, both from Shaqiri.

After the game, Shaqiri revealed the tactical that Klopp gave him before he came on, claiming the Liverpool manager told him to be as direct as possible in what little time he had to impact the game.

"He said to me he wanted me to be in the game directly. I tried to be direct in the game and you can see also I prepared myself very [well]," Shaqiri explained, as reported by the Metro.

"I watched the game from outside also, so you can see the spaces and there were a lot of spaces between the lines. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I am very good between the lines and try to stay there and pick the ball up to have an impact and stay in the game. In the end I scored two goals and we won the game, that’s a perfect day for us."

Shaqiri, who took the official Man of the Match award for his cameo, also spoke of his disappointment not to start the crucial game but insisted he was always ready to play his part should he be called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

"Obviously I’d be lying if I said you are not disappointed when you are on the bench – every player is disappointed when he’s on the bench," he added. 

"But I always stay positive and try to help the team when I come on and you saw today when I came on I tried to help the team and to have an impact."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)