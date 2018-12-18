Arsenal Must Pay Big & Act Fast if They Want Long-Term Target Nicolas Pepe in January

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Arsenal are said to be 'leading the chase' for highly rated Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, a player the Gunners have been linked with for several months. However, they seemingly face competition and will have to pay a premium price, if they want him in January.

Pepe has managed 12 goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 games this season as Lille fight to return to the Champions League after flirting with relegation a year ago.

And while Lille owner Gerard Lopez has previously hinted that even €100m (£90m) might not be enough to tempt the French club to sell mid-season, the latest gossip from France suggests that the stance has softened and it might now only take half that.

It has been reported by L'Equipe that Lille will negotiate if a buyer comes forward with an opening offer of €50m (£45m). That is a sizeable sum, but Arsenal have previously shown they are willing to spend big if it means getting the right player on board.

The Gunners aren't alone in admiring Pepe, though. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United at various times.

Earlier rumours suggested Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Schalke were all interested in Pepe for around €30m, although they could all be priced out of the transfer.

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has been sceptical of the January transfer window, but the club was able to capture Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang midway through last season, while the injury to Danny Welbeck has arguably left the squad light and could prompt business.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)