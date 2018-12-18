Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck Condemns 'Mindless Individuals' Following Recent Racism Storm

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has condemned the actions of a few 'mindless individuals' among the club's fanbase who have instigated racist abuse in recent weeks.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused during a recent Premier League match, and anti-Semitic chanting directed at Tottenham supporters was heard from the Chelsea end during their Europa League tie against MOL Vidi in Budapest.

In an open letter addressed to Chelsea fans (via the club's official website), Buck reiterated the positive work the club has done to stamp out racial abuse and implored supporters to help continue the good work.

"These actions are unacceptable and unwelcome both in our club and in football," said Buck.

"A deeply unpleasant but vocal minority which refuses to join us in the 21st century has shamed the great majority of our decent, well-behaved fans. We have been carrying out our own investigations into these events while cooperating fully with authorities. 

"We have already suspended four individuals pending investigations and will continue to take the strongest possible action against anybody found to have been using discriminatory words or gestures. But we must all come together to stamp out these ugly scenes."

Buck reminded supporters that Chelsea have been working with Kick It Out since 2010 to eradicate use of the word 'yid', a derogatory term for Jews, and the club launched its Say No To Antisemitism campaign back in January.

"We will continue to work alongside our fans, anti-discrimination organisations and football authorities to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued," added Buck.

"We are determined to win this battle, but we need the backing and action of those who share the principles of this great club."

Chelsea are under investigation by UEFA for the anti-Semitic chanting heard in the MOL Vidi match, with a verdict expected in mid-January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)