Crystal Palace Linked With January Move for In-Form Chelsea Loanee Tammy Abraham

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly targeting on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, ahead of a possible move for the 21-year-old in the January transfer window. 

Abraham, who is currently on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, has been in fine form for the Midlands club this season, scoring 12 goals in 16 league appearances for Dean Smith's side as they sit just three points outside the playoff spots. 

Aston Villa v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

While the England international's move to Villa Park in the summer was meant to last the season, The Telegraph are reporting that the Blues have an option to recall Abraham in the New Year, giving Crystal Palace the opportunity to sign him on a temporary basis. 

The Eagles are in desperate need of a goalscorer, with the club's current league tally of 14 goals is the joint-second lowest in the Premier League alongside Newcastle, with their next game coming against the league's top scorers in Manchester City, who have found the net on 48 occasions in the league alone. 

Any recall however is subject to Villa's standing in the promotion race, although with Chelsea set to pocket a promotion bonus should the Villans return to the top flight, it's likely that Abraham will remain an Aston Villa player. 

Abraham isn't the only Championship striker that Palace have been linked with recently, with Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga another reported target for Roy Hodgson's side, although the 26-year-old has only scored half as many goals as the Villa forward this season with six. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)