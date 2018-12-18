Diego Simeone Reiterates Desire to Manage Inter Once Atletico Madrid Tenure Ends

December 18, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reiterated his desire to manage Inter at some point in his career claiming, 'it will happen'. 

Simeone, 48, moved to the San Siro in 1996 as a player having left Atletico Madrid, and helped 

the club win the UEFA Cup in 1998, before leaving the following campaign for fellow Serie A side Lazio.

Despite enjoying success with Los Rojiblancos during his time as manager, the Argentine has 

talked up his return to Inter at some point of his managerial career, although he's also suggested that he's in no rush to leave the Wanda Metropolitano. 

Speaking to Italian radio station Radio Anchi'o, as quoted by AS, he said: "I think I have been very clear about this, I must have said it 2,000 times, about my return to Inter. There’s no need to say it again. It will definitely happen.

"I keep going day-by-day calmly [at Atletico Madrid]; I’ve got a year left on my contract and we’re doing our jobs very well."

Simeone has won the La Liga title, Europa League and reached two Champions League finals since arriving as Atletico Madrid manager in December 2011.

Having enjoyed success with his unmistakable brand of pragmatic football, Simeone defended his approach, insisting it's the players within the squad that determines your style of play. 

He added: "I want to carry on in the same line, the same one that we have been working on for 12 or 13 years. The club gives you your style. 

"Every club has a history behind it that we have to respect: Inter, Juventus, Athletic, Barcelona… every club has its own personality. After that it is the players in a squad that guide you towards a certain style. It is the players that carry you towards that, not the coach."

