Ian Wright Urges Newcastle to Tie Down 'Brilliant' Rafa Benitez to New Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Arsenal legend and current pundit Ian Wright believes that Newcastle United must prioritise tying down manager Rafa Benitez to a long-term deal before they spend money anywhere else.

The Spaniard, who has previously managed Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, has been operating on a shoestring transfer budget over the past couple of seasons, but, despite that, has managed to re-establish the Magpies as a solid top flight outfit.

After some early-season struggles, Newcastle have accumulated 13 points from their last seven games and now find themselves in 14th place, four points clear of the drop-zone.

Speaking to BBC Five Live Sport, Wright hailed the job Benitez is doing at Newcastle and believes it is integral to the club's success that they tie him down to a long-term contract.

"Looking with my critical eye towards the owner," Wright began.

"I’m not bashing or anything but for him to come out at this point and mention about the ‘sale’, I was thinking to myself, ‘has he said that simply because he doesn’t want to buy anyone in January?’ to bolster this up, because he might be selling the place.

“It just to me felt really awkward at a time when Newcastle are really starting to get going because this manager is brilliant. We mention Pellegrini, he’s brilliant – Rafa, brilliant.

“He’s working with peanuts, and still getting a good tune out of Newcastle; so I hope for the sake of Newcastle fans it’s not a false dawn and he’s not doing it so he doesn’t have to spend money.”

“Something has to happen, where, if it’s Mike Ashley or the new owners, or whoever it’s going to be, the first signing they have to make is Rafa.”

Benitez and Newcastle achieved a 100% win record last month, with the 58-year-old subsequently being awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November. And despite dropping points against Everton and West Ham since then, Benitez has swiftly got his side on track once more after beating Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)