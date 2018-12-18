Lionel Messi Breaks Yet Another Record Following Barcelona's Emphatic Win Against Levante

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi broke yet another record following a recent 5-0 win against Levante by becoming the player with the most La Liga wins for the club.

The record, which was previously held by Xavi with 322 league wins, was overtaken by the Argentine over the weekend, as his hat-trick and two assists led Barca to their tenth league win of the season.

Messi overtakes Xavi as the @FCBarcelona player with most wins in #LaLigaHistory (323). 🔝 pic.twitter.com/tAK7mWUYk6 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 16, 2018

The win, which resulted in the milestone for Messi, helped Barcelona regain their three point lead at the top of La Liga, although the game will be remembered for the performance of Barca's number ten, with manager Ernesto Valverde claiming they 'have to enjoy him' while they can.

Messi's hat-trick also helped him become the first player to reach the 50 goal mark in 2018 in all competitions, a feat that he's achieved in eight of the last nine seasons, as the forward has started this season in fine form.

Lionel Messi is the first player to score 5⃣0⃣ goals across all competitions in 2018.



🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/cTvEbkR4BG — 90min (@90min_Football) December 17, 2018

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently La Liga's leading goalscorer with 14 goals and the league's leading assist provider with ten, while Barca's all-time leading goalscorer has also netted a further six goals in the Champions League and assisted in another.

With the 31-year-old contracted at the Camp Nou until 2021, it's safe to say that Messi has a chance of extending his La Liga wins record for Barca to an unsurpassable amount, such is his quality and longevity.

Most league goals scored in Europe's top five divisions this season: Lionel Messi (14)



Most league assists provided in Europe's top five divisions this season: Lionel Messi (10)



Mind-blowing. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OyGm7haSGL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2018

Messi will have a chance to make it 324 La Liga wins this weekend when they take on Celta Vigo at home.