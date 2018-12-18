Lionel Messi Breaks Yet Another Record Following Barcelona's Emphatic Win Against Levante

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi broke yet another record following a recent 5-0 win against Levante by becoming the player with the most La Liga wins for the club. 

The record, which was previously held by Xavi with 322 league wins, was overtaken by the Argentine over the weekend, as his hat-trick and two assists led Barca to their tenth league win of the season.

The win, which resulted in the milestone for Messi, helped Barcelona regain their three point lead at the top of La Liga, although the game will be remembered for the performance of Barca's number ten, with manager Ernesto Valverde claiming they 'have to enjoy him' while they can. 

Messi's hat-trick also helped him become the first player to reach the 50 goal mark in 2018 in all competitions, a feat that he's achieved in eight of the last nine seasons, as the forward has started this season in fine form. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently La Liga's leading goalscorer with 14 goals and the league's leading assist provider with ten, while Barca's all-time leading goalscorer has also netted a further six goals in the Champions League and assisted in another. 

With the 31-year-old contracted at the Camp Nou until 2021, it's safe to say that Messi has a chance of extending his La Liga wins record for Barca to an unsurpassable amount, such is his quality and longevity. 

Messi will have a chance to make it 324 La Liga wins this weekend when they take on Celta Vigo at home. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)