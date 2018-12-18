Man Utd Remain Linked With Young Centre-Backs Nikola Milenkovic & Ozan Kabak Ahead of January Window

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Manchester United continue to be linked with talented young centre-backs across Europe, with emerging Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic and Galatasaray teenager Ozan Kabak both once more rumoured to be of interest at Old Trafford.

United's search for fresh talents is unlikely to abate even though manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked, with the club's apparent determination to sign younger players at a cheaper price ripe for development instead of established stars seemingly a source of friction.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have been linked with towering 21-year-old Serbian international Milenkovic on a number of occasions in recent weeks and the latest from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is that the Premier League side hold a 'strong interest' in the player.

At the same time, a report from the Daily Mail carries details of United's ongoing rumoured interest in Turkish youngster Ozan Kabak.

Earlier this season, United were alleged to have watched the 18-year-old in action for Galatasaray, and the Mail story reiterates the claim of there being a release clause in the region of £7m. His club, however, already believe Kabak to be worth £20m.

Published prior to Mourinho's sacking, the Mail notes that a move Kabak would still be considered should the manager depart. Given that has now officially happened, it seems unlikely that the club will halt interest in the Turkish starlet.

Mourinho was thought to be more interested in the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire. German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng was also heavily linked with United over the summer, but expensive older targets were apparently vetoed at boardroom level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)