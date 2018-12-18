Man Utd Remain Linked With Young Centre-Backs Nikola Milenkovic & Ozan Kabak Ahead of January Window

Manchester United continue to be linked with talented young centre-backs across Europe, with emerging Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic and Galatasaray teenager Ozan Kabak both once more rumoured to be of interest at Old Trafford.

United's search for fresh talents is unlikely to abate even though manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked, with the club's apparent determination to sign younger players at a cheaper price ripe for development instead of established stars seemingly a source of friction.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have been linked with towering 21-year-old Serbian international Milenkovic on a number of occasions in recent weeks and the latest from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is that the Premier League side hold a 'strong interest' in the player.

At the same time, a report from the Daily Mail carries details of United's ongoing rumoured interest in Turkish youngster Ozan Kabak.

Earlier this season, United were alleged to have watched the 18-year-old in action for Galatasaray, and the Mail story reiterates the claim of there being a release clause in the region of £7m. His club, however, already believe Kabak to be worth £20m.

Published prior to Mourinho's sacking, the Mail notes that a move Kabak would still be considered should the manager depart. Given that has now officially happened, it seems unlikely that the club will halt interest in the Turkish starlet.

Mourinho was thought to be more interested in the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire. German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng was also heavily linked with United over the summer, but expensive older targets were apparently vetoed at boardroom level.