UEFA Confirm Investigation Into 'Alleged Racism' During Chelsea Europa League Match

December 18, 2018

UEFA has confirmed that an investigation has been opened into 'alleged racist incidents' which occurred during the Europa League match between Chelsea and MOL Vidi last week.

A vocal minority of Chelsea supporters chanted anti-Semitic songs about Tottenham fans in the early stages of the 2-2 draw at the MOL Aréna Sóstó in Budapest.

"We have commissioned an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at last week’s UEFA Europa League group stage match between Vidi FC and Chelsea FC," said UEFA in a statement.

In the immediate aftermath of last week's match, a Chelsea spokesperson condemned the chanting, saying that participants had 'shamed the club' with their actions.

"Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities," said the club statement.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using antisemitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

UEFA cannot punish individuals, but it may take action against Chelsea. Punishments for racism can range from a fine to playing a match behind closed doors.

This incident took place just five days after several Chelsea fans were seemingly caught on camera racially abusing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed that results of the investigation would be released in mid January.

