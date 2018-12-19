Arsenal Hoping for Shkodran Mustafi Return Ahead of Carabao Cup Quarter Final Against Spurs

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Arsenal are hopeful that Shkodran Mustafi will be fit enough to rejoin the back line for their crucial Carabao Cup quarter final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Unai Emery has been missing a few key players in defensive positions recently, but the potential return of German centre-half Mustafi along with other first team stars will provide his side with a timely boost.

Arsenal's official website reports that Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac, who picked up a knock in training, are to be assessed ahead of the 19:45 kick-off.

Both Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were suspended for the 3-2 defeat at Southampton that ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run, and the former will now be hoping to overcome a tight hamstring before Wednesday's kick off.

In the game against the Saints, Emery was forced to play a makeshift back four with Granit Xhaka at centre back, alongside Stephan Lichtsteiner and previous long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With Rob Holding out for the remainder of the season since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury against Manchester United, it may be that Emery will have to find a balance between players with slight injuries and players just returning from long-term lay offs.

This is the second time Arsenal have faced Tottenham in December, following their exhilarating 4-2 victory at the Emirates earlier in the month. 

Whoever leaves the Emirates victorious will join Tuesday's winners Burton Albion and reigning Carabao Cup holders Manchester City in the pot for the semi final draw.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)