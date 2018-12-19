Report: Barcelona Shortlists Lyon Trio as Coutinho Continues to Struggle

Barcelona has drawn up a three-man shortlist of players to scout during their Champions League knockout tie against French side Lyon, which could put an out-of-form Phillipe Coutinho under pressure in Catalonia.

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

The Brazil international has made 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring five goals and claiming four assists, less than half of what he was able to muster up in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

Although Barcelona's form hasn't dropped off in any way, the club has been eager to bring in reinforcements and the Mirror claims Ernesto Valverde wants his scouts to watch Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombélé when it faces Lyon in the Champions League.

Most worryingly for Barça's out of form Coutinho, however, is that the Catalan side will also be closely watching former Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir.

It is claimed that the World Cup-winning playmaker is being scouted as a like for like replacement for Coutinho, although at this stage it isn't known what that means for the Brazilian's future.

It seems highly unlikely that Barça would consider selling Coutinho unless they received a near world record fee for his signature, so interest in Fekir doesn't appear to be linked with the former Liverpool star as is suggested by the Mirror's report.

Interest in box-to-box midfielder Ndombélé appears to be a last resort if neither Adrien Rabiot or Frenkie De Jong move to Camp Nou, while Aouar is considered to be a long-term option in the heart of Barcelona's midfield.

