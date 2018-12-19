Harry Redknapp Claims Mauricio Pochettino Shouldn't Submit to Manchester United Interest

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has insisted that Mauricio Pochettino is better suited to stay in north London despite the interest from Manchester United.

The Argentine has been linked with the job at Old Trafford that would become available in the summer, but Redknapp thinks Pochettino has no reason to leave the London club.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Manchester United job became available following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed the following day on an interim basis until the end of the season, leaving the Red Devils seeking a new manager in the summer. 

Should Solskjaer have a successful time in the remainder of the season Pochettino may not have a decision to make, but he has been heavily linked as United's top target in the summer.

Harry Redknapp believes that Pochettino has better squad at his disposal in Tottenham and shouldn’t be looking to give that up. Redknapp spoke to Talk Sport (via This is Futbol) about United’s interest in the Argentine.

“Would he leave Spurs to go there at the moment? He’s got a better team at Tottenham. I don’t know – I would think Daniel would be looking after him very well, I bet he’s got to be up there with the top wage earners and everything else.

“Maybe he sees Tottenham as a team that he can win trophies with?"

Redknapp also believes the Manchester United job won’t be an attractive job to take just now and big changes still have to be made.

“There’s a lot of work to be done at Man United to build a good team. Where do you get the players? Where are they?” he said.

"Where do you find players now? It’s getting more and more difficult. And they’re way short of being anywhere near the top couple of teams at the moment.”

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Although Redknapp suggest Pochettino stays put, it is always a tough decision when a club of Manchester United's calibre come calling

