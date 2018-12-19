Jurgen Klopp Insists Jose Mourinho Must 'Take the Consequences' of Man Utd Departure

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has little sympathy for sacked Manchester United boss José Mourinho, but he claims that the latest victim of the cut-throat managerial industry will be back in the dugout of a new club sooner rather than later.

Mourinho astonishingly parted ways with Manchester United on Tuesday following the club's defeat to Liverpool and is expected to be replaced by club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/GettyImages

Klopp isn't concerned about his opposite number's future, however, admitting that Mourinho could land himself another job before the end of the season.

"If Jose wants to have another job, he has it in two days. That’s really easy," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "We talk about a really high level. But from the personal point of view, and I know how ambitious he is, I’m pretty sure he doesn’t take it that easy.

David Moyes' initial contract as Manchester United manager still has five months to run. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 18, 2018

"He wanted to be successful at United and he was, but then it didn’t work out in the way everybody else wanted it to.

"Then you have to take the consequences. That’s how it is in our job. I always said it. It’s the same for me and if the club thinks there is someone who can do it better, then they have to change.

“Today that’s how it is. Don’t look at how we played in the last game, if they think there is someone who can do it better, change it now.

Delighted if #Solskjaer gets the @ManUtd job. My all-time favourite player, a good coach and 100% United. Always the first name I mention when we’re looking for a manager. — Michael 🦕 Harrison (@mikeh91) December 19, 2018

“In our jobs then that can be very expensive for the clubs. That is actually the only thing that saves our lives sometimes, but that’s the situation.”

Mourinho's sudden departure on Tuesday came as a surprise for the footballing world as many expected that the club would hold out until the summer before making a managerial change.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now being tipped as the most likely candidate to take over at Old Trafford in 2019, although the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc are also being mentioned for the vacant position.