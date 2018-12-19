Manchester United 'Accidentally' Announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as New Interim Manager

Manchester United accidentally revealed that their former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be taking over as the interim manager at Old Trafford in a video on their official website, which has since been deleted.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new head coach following Jose Mourinho's departure on Tuesday, which came just two days after their defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

It has been confirmed that the club will about a new manager as somewhat of a stopgap until the end of the season, and Sky Sports point out they also confirmed Solskjaer's arrival in a video which was titled "The Most Famous Night of Ole's Career".





The caption for the video, which has since been removed, said: "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou."

The club weren't alone in jumping the gun over the announcement of Solskjaer's arrival. Norway's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, congratulated the soon-to-be Manchester United manager over the move in a tweet which has also since been removed.





It is understood that within Solskjaer's agreement with Manchester United includes a clause that will allow him to return to his current club Molde FK.

The Manchester Evening News points out that Solskjaer's appointment could also see the return of Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant, Mike Phelan. He will take up a coaching role at Old Trafford once their interim manager is confirmed.

Neither Solskjaer's or Phelan will have much time to work with the Manchester United squad before they travel to South Wales this weekend to take on Cardiff City. Matches against Huddersfield and Bournemouth are also in the pipeline before the start of the new year.