Pep Guardiola Admits He Feels 'Sad' Following Jose Mourinho's Man Utd Departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he feels sorry for Jose Mourinho, after Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Portuguese manager has dominated headlines since the start of the season, with reports of clashes with senior players such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. Under Mourinho, United endured their worst ever start to a Premier League season, with the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday leaving United sixth in the table and prompting the club to sack Mourinho just days later.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports following City's Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City on Tuesday, Guardiola admitted he feels sorry for Mourinho. He said: "When it happens I am sad for the managers.





"When the situation is not good, we are alone. I am close with all of them. In football it happens, but when the results are not good you can be sacked.





"Of course he doesn't need me, he is so strong. I wish him all the best and soon he is going to come back."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

There has been no news of Mourinho's next move, although he has been linked with a return to either Real Madrid or Inter. There have also been suggestions that Mourinho could move to international management with the Portuguese national team in the near future.

With Mourinho now gone from the dugout at Old Trafford, United have confirmed that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of the club until the end of the season.

Next summer, the club will make an official decision about their new long-term manager, but Solskjaer will be given the chance to help the team recover during the remainder of the season.