Stade Rennais Make Contact With Arsenal Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Over Potential January Move

Arsenal's third choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being eyed up by French club Stade Rennais with a move expected to be pursued in January.

The Ligue 1 side are lining up the Argentine as a possible replacement for Tomas Koubek who is understood to be leaving Les Rouges et Noirs next month.

Martinez has struggled to establish himself during his career with the Gunners, making just one appearance for the senior side this season in the 1-0 victory against FK Qarabag in the Europa League.

A product of Arsenal's youth academy, the 26-year-old joined the club ten years ago after moving from Argentina and made his debut in 2012 against Coventry City.

Since his initial breakthrough to the squad however, Martinez has made just 14 appearances in all competitions and has been loaned out on four occasions to Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves and Getafe.

Reports by Yahoo Sports in France as quoted by Get Football News France suggest that Stade Rennais have made first contact with the Arsenal goalkeeper over a move away from the Emirates next month.

After David Ospina's departure to Napoli in the summer on a season-long loan deal, Martinez briefly became the Gunners' second choice keeper behind Petr Cech yet the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen demoted the Argentine once again.

With the 26-year-old's future at Arsenal unclear, a permanent move to Stade Rennais could help rebuild his career after several loan spells in the last few years.