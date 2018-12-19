Stade Rennais Make Contact With Arsenal Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Over Potential January Move

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Arsenal's third choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being eyed up by French club Stade Rennais with a move expected to be pursued in January.

The Ligue 1 side are lining up the Argentine as a possible replacement for Tomas Koubek who is understood to be leaving Les Rouges et Noirs next month.

Martinez has struggled to establish himself during his career with the Gunners, making just one appearance for the senior side this season in the 1-0 victory against FK Qarabag in the Europa League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

A product of Arsenal's youth academy, the 26-year-old joined the club ten years ago after moving from Argentina and made his debut in 2012 against Coventry City. 

Since his initial breakthrough to the squad however, Martinez has made just 14 appearances in all competitions and has been loaned out on four occasions to Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves and Getafe.

Reports by Yahoo Sports in France as quoted by Get Football News France suggest that Stade Rennais have made first contact with the Arsenal goalkeeper over a move away from the Emirates next month.

After David Ospina's departure to Napoli in the summer on a season-long loan deal, Martinez briefly became the Gunners' second choice keeper behind Petr Cech yet the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen demoted the Argentine once again.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With the 26-year-old's future at Arsenal unclear, a permanent move to Stade Rennais could help rebuild his career after several loan spells in the last few years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)