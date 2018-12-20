Andy Robertson Set to Agree New Contract at Liverpool After Remarkable Rise to Prominence

Liverpool have been handed a boost heading into the crucial festive period, as it is being reported that left-back Andy Robertson is close to agreeing a new deal with the club.

The Scotland captain has gone from strength to strength since signing from Hull in the summer of 2017, and according to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, is set to be rewarded with a new deal at Anfield in the days to come.

Andy Robertson agreeing new deal at Liverpool — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) December 20, 2018

His improvement over the last year or so has been one of the most pronounced aspects of Liverpool's rise to prominence, going from understudy to Alberto Moreno to out and out first choice, and one of the best left-backs in the world, in a short space of time.

In doing so, he has endeared himself to the Anfield faithful, becoming one of the Reds' most popular players among fans despite the electric attacking form enjoyed by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The likes of Salah, Firmino and defensive counterpart Joe Gomez have all been handed new deals since Robertson signed for the club, so if true, it seems to be a reward only befitting his rise in status in recent months.

His rise has paralleled Liverpool's over the last 18 months or so, as the Reds have gone from scrapping for the top four to challengers to Manchester City's Premier League crown, thanks in no small part to Robertson's contributions on the left side of the defence.

They currently sit top of the league by a single point heading into a busy festive period, in which they will play Wolves, Newcastle, Arsenal and City over the next fortnight.