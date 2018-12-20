Arsenal Legend Robert Pires Hails Impact of 19-Year-Old Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

Following Arsene Wenger's decision to stand down from the club, Arsenal have made steady progress under new boss Unai Emery, who has impressed with some astute dealings in the transfer window.

One particular new addition attracting attention is 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi - a bargain £7.2m singing from FC Lorient in July this year, and Gunners legend Robert Pires has been discussing the impact his fellow Frenchman has had on Arsenal this year.

Amazing derby with today’s victory. Awesome atmosphere 🔥🔥🔥

North London is Red 🔴⚪️ #COYG pic.twitter.com/SDb4WK7gUy — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) December 2, 2018

"Of course, for Arsenal fans, for journalists and for some people he has been a great surprise, because nobody knew him when he signed for Arsenal," the former Arsenal midfielder told iNews. "But he’s a great player, he’s very talented and he’s very confident."





Pires has previously called fellow new signing Lucas Torreira a 'warrior' and the Frenchman had no qualms with using the same word to describe Guendouzi.

"For me, it was not a surprise because I know him. He plays simple, he runs a lot, he’s like a warrior. I think he’s like Lucas Torreira.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"For Arsenal it’s very important to have a player like Matteo Guendouzi. He’s a good player and I think he can make a success with Arsenal. I hope so."

The un-capped French midfielder has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far - scoring his solitary goal in the Europa League against Qarabag Agdam in the 3-0 win.

He has settled into life in the Premier League with ease, adding a new dimension to the Gunners' midfield sitting just in front of the back four.

Guendouzi joins his Arsenal teammates as they welcome Burnley to the Emirates on 22 December 22, with the Gunners looking to bounce back from a shock 3-2 loss to strugglers Southampton last time out.