Arsenal & Tottenham Fined By Football Association for Failing to Control Their Players During Derby

Arsenal and Tottenham have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the north London derby on 2 December.

Handbags broke out after Tottenham's equalising goal, which was scored by Eric Dier, who then celebrated his goal by putting his finger to his lips in a shushing gesture.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This provoked the Arsenal players and substitutes and there were handbags before Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and referee Mike Dean helped to separate the players.

Arsenal were fined £45,000 and Tottenham were fined £50,000 after both clubs admitted to the charges of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, BBC Sport reports.





Tottenham's fine was higher because they have a worse track record for similar incidents.

Earlier this week, a Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin at Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as he celebrated a goal was banned from football for four years and fined, with a court finding that the act was racially motivated.

These ugly scenes marred an otherwise excellent match, which Arsenal went on to win 4-2 thanks to three second half goals.

Tottenham got their revenge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, but this was again marred by fan behaviour.

An Arsenal fan threw a water bottle which hit Dele Alli on the head as he celebrated Tottenham's second goal of the game.

Police are investigating the incident and are working with Arsenal to identify the culprit, but no arrests have yet been made.