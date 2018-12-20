Arsenal & Tottenham Fined By Football Association for Failing to Control Their Players During Derby

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Arsenal and Tottenham have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the north London derby on 2 December.

Handbags broke out after Tottenham's equalising goal, which was scored by Eric Dier, who then celebrated his goal by putting his finger to his lips in a shushing gesture.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This provoked the Arsenal players and substitutes and there were handbags before Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and referee Mike Dean helped to separate the players.

Arsenal were fined £45,000 and Tottenham were fined £50,000 after both clubs admitted to the charges of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, BBC Sport reports. 


Tottenham's fine was higher because they have a worse track record for similar incidents.

Earlier this week, a Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin at Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as he celebrated a goal was banned from football for four years and fined, with a court finding that the act was racially motivated.

These ugly scenes marred an otherwise excellent match, which Arsenal went on to win 4-2 thanks to three second half goals.

Tottenham got their revenge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, but this was again marred by fan behaviour.

An Arsenal fan threw a water bottle which hit Dele Alli on the head as he celebrated Tottenham's second goal of the game. 

Police are investigating the incident and are working with Arsenal to identify the culprit, but no arrests have yet been made.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)