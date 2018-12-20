Australia to Assess Aaron Mooy Injury With Huddersfield Star Doubtful for Asian Cup Campaign

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is a major injury doubt for Australia's Asian Cup campaign, and will be assessed by Australia's medical staff on Friday.

Mooy had initially been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee injury, with his inclusion in the Australia squad subsequently raising a number of eyebrows. The Socceroos, who start their campaign on January 6, are believed to have included the Terriers midfielder in their squad however, in the hope that he will fit for the final in February.

They can make changes to their squad up to six hours before they play their opening match, so Friday's assessment may not necessarily rule Mooy out of his countries plans for the tournament.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

A statement from Australia's football federation (via Examiner Live) confirmed that Mooy's assessment will be conducted in full co-operation with Huddersfield.

"Aaron Mooy’s knee injury will be assessed independently and by FFA’s High Performance Coordinator – Senior Physiotherapist, Phil Coles, in the United Kingdom on Friday, 21 December 2018," the statement began.

"FFA expects to be able to provide an additional update regarding Mooy on Monday, 24 December 2018 following consultation with Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon (UK time)."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has become a key member of the Australia team in recent years, taking over the mantle from Tim Cahill as Australia's most high profile player. He has made 39 appearances for the Socceroos since making his international debut in 2012, and participated in this summer's World Cup in Russia.