Former Chelsea Star Hails Liverpool Duo After Claiming Salah Has Outshone Eden Hazard This Season

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has outperformed Chelsea's Eden Hazard so far this season, but he believes that Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been even better. 

Despite a slow start to the season, Salah has started to show the form that won him the Golden Boot last season. The Egyptian is the joint top scorer in the league with Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and has helped fire Liverpool to the top of the table. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Hazard has also been in impressive form under new coach Maurizio Sarri. The Belgian leads the assist charts with nine, and has also scored eight goals this season. However Burley, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, believes that Salah has just outshone Hazard, though the pair are only his fifth and four best players of the season respectively.

“We didn’t see the sparkling Mo Salah that we did last year, which was going to be difficult," Burley began.

“But he’s started to get a bit of momentum again. The goals are coming, the performances are coming, he’s been excellent in recent weeks.”

Burley went on to name Van Dijk and Alisson as the two best players in the league this season, hailing their calming influence in defence. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I know he (Alisson) made a big mistake in the game against United which he got away with but he’s been brilliant. The reason I’m putting him in is because he’s part of a rock at the back for Liverpool, now that has driven them to the top of league"

“Yes you’ve got Salah’s goals and Firmino and Mane and all them, that’s great, free-flowing, fantastic. But you need the other end of the pitch. Along with this guy (Van Dijk), it’s not all about strikers and it’s not all about goals - don’t watch the Ballon d’Or!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)