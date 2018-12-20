Harry Redknapp Claims Tottenham Have Regressed Since Selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes his old side have gone backwards and were better 18 months ago.

Speaking about Spurs, Redknapp explained that he believes losing full back Kyle Walker was a step in the wrong direction for the club and they were better off with him in defence.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to talkSPORT as quoted by HITC, Redknapp said: “I’ll be honest, I think Tottenham were better 18 months ago than they are now. I don’t think they’ve actually gone on much since then.”

The former manager explained that since Walker left for Manchester City in 2017, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have lost a bit of quality. He also spoke about Danny Rose, who is still at the club.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

He added: “I think when Kyle Walker and Danny Rose were playing full backs I thought they were incredible, the speed that they gave from the flanks, I thought they were a little more potent then than they are now.

“Walker they got good money for him but he’s an outstanding right back with his power and his pace, and Danny Rose was playing at the top of his game then."

Walker joined Manchester City last year for £50m, becoming the most expensive defender of all time. Since moving to the Etihad, Walker has won the Premier League, League Cup and Community Shield.

Redknapp spent four years at White Hart Lane from 2008 to 2012, with his highlight being a League Cup final appearance in 2009. However it wasn’t to be for Spurs, as Manchester United defeated them on penalties.

Tottenham are currently in great form, sitting third in the Premier League. As well as this, Pochettino’s side qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and the semi finals of the League Cup, playing in both in the New Year.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Tottenham are in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, when they play Everton at Goodison Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)