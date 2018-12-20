Heung-min Son to Miss League Cup Semi Final Against Chelsea Following Call Up to Asian Cup

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son will be unavailable for three games for Mauricio Pochettino after being called up to South Korea's squad which will travel to take part in the Asian Cup next month.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of a stunning performance against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Wednesday, where his opening goal set the tone for a simple win which was capped off by Dele Alli's smart second half finish.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Son's strike at the Emirates has taken his tally for the season up to six goals across all competitions, but he will have limited chances to build on that at the start of next year.

The Sun confirmed that Son's involvement in the Asian Cup will see him leave Spurs following their match against Manchester United.

He will miss Premier League games against Fulham and Watford, as well as the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final against Chelsea, where the winner will book a date at Wembley with either Manchester City or Burton.

Son should be in line to return for Mauricio Pochettino's side when they take on Newcastle United at the start of February, although the winger could be given some extra time off to return to full fitness against Leicester City one week later.

Soon after Son's return from the Asian Cup, Tottenham will be taking on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League. The first leg is set to be played at Wembley on February 13, before Spurs travel to the Welstfalenstadion on March 5. 

