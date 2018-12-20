Man Utd Have 'Met With' Paul Mitchell Over Director of Football Role in Hope of Pochettino Reunion

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already 'met with' former Southampton and Tottenham recruiter Paul Mitchell over a director of football role in the hope of reuniting him with Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford.





Mitchell is currently overseeing recruitment and player development at RB Leipzig in Germany. But he previously worked very successfully alongside Pochettino on the south coast and in north London, building quality teams at both clubs.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

United were already being heavily linked with an approach for Pochettino before Jose Mourinho was sacked this week, but now that speculation has gone into overdrive - that the Argentine did not rule himself out of the running when quizzed at a press conference only fuelled it further.

With United seemingly committed to a restructuring in the wake of Mourinho's departure, it appears the plan at Old Trafford is bring Pochettino and Mitchell back together.

According to iNews, Woodward has already established contact with Mitchell after meeting with him. Whether the promise of being able to work with his old comrade again would be even more of an enticement for Pochettino to move to Manchester remains to be seen.

Former United fan favourite and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been placed in charge until the of the season. The 45-year-old is effectively 'on loan' from Molde and is expected to return to the Eliteserien club in May, only slightly late for the start of the 2019 Norwegian season.

However, United are seemingly covering themselves for a possible eventuality whereby Solskjaer succeeds during his interim period and is given the job on a full-time basis.

According to Sky Sports, United have paid an initial £1.8m 'loan' fee to Molde, but there is an agreement in place to pay an extra £7.2m should they wish to keep him beyond May.

Solskjaer, who spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a United player and later three years as manager of the club's reserve team, led his first training session on Thursday.