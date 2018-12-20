Manchester United's new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised that his players will be given a fresh start and the opportunity to 'express themselves' during his time in charge.

Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday after a run of poor results, and during his time at the club had turbulent relationships with many of his players, including Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Alexis Sanchez - but Solskjaer has promised that every player will be given a chance to impress him.

"Everyone will get a chance," he told MUTV. "Everyone starts with a clean slate. You've got to start somewhere. I've seen the last few games. You pick a team now and you move on. Everyone will get their chance.

"The amount of games coming up is no problem because we've got quality players and they'll get a chance to show that they're Manchester United players.

"We're in a results business and we want to win games. That's my job to help the players. We want to see them play the football they can do."

Solskjaer believes that he can get United's players back in a positive mindset, as he learned from the best when it came to man-management.

"The boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] will always be the best at that [man-management]," he said. "I get my managerial style from him. He's been the biggest influence but then again we're different.

"I'm a different personality. I like to speak to people, I like to engage with people. I want to see people express themselves. That makes me happy."

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News has confirmed that every member of staff Mourinho brought to the club has left with the exception of goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez.

Alvarez was drafted in two years ago because of his existing relationship with David de Gea, whom he had mentored at Atletico Madrid.