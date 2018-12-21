Alexis Sanchez 'Bet £20,000' With Man Utd Teammate Marcos Rojo That Jose Mourinho Would Be Fired

Alexis Sanchez placed a £20,000 bet with teammate Marcos Rojo that Jose Mourinho would be fired, in the latest report of some Manchester United stars jubilant reaction to the manager's departure.

Following the news of Mourinho's exit on Tuesday following weeks of speculation, The Sun claim that the Chilean forward sent a WhatsApp message to teammates claiming his win, which read, "I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k."

Towards the end of Mourinho's reign, Sanchez found himself out of the starting lineup at Old Trafford, being named as a substitute in five of his last six matches, before suffering a muscle injury in late November which has since kept him out of action.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This report will certainly be concerning to club officials and fans. United shattered their regular pay structure to sign him from Arsenal last January, with Sanchez said to receive over £500,000 per week, leading many to expect great things from him.

However, he has struggled to live up to expectations since moving to Old Trafford. In 30 appearances for the club, Sanchez has netted just four goals, and many fans have grown incredibly frustrated with his lacklustre form.

Sanchez is also said to have been openly frustrated with Mourinho. The 30-year-old questioned Mourinho's tactics in front of the rest of the squad, and also vented his frustrations over his lack of game time.

The Sun claim that Sanchez had been telling teammates that he regretted moving to the club last January, insisting that he would have been better off moving to Manchester City instead, and had asked his agent to discuss his situation with Mourinho.

He is not the only player who is said to have celebrated Mourinho's dismissal, as star midfielder Paul Pogba also allegedly high-fived teammates at training and proclaimed that Mourinho should have known better than to clash with him.