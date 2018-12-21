Claude Puel Keen to Honour Late Leicester Owner's Wish After Giving Former Waiter Dream Contract

Leicester manager Claude Puel has revealed he is keen to see how Davide Lorenzo progresses at the club, after the former waiter was offered a trial by late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The 24-year-old Italian had been released in his teenage years by Juventus and had travelled across Europe and the USA in an attempt to earn a professional contract, but worked as a waiter in Nice whilst pursuing a career in football.



Lorenzo met the late Leicester chairman whilst working in France, and after telling Srivaddhanaprabha of his story, was remarkably offered a trial at the King Power Stadium.





After a successful trial period, Lorenzo was handed a short-term contract by Leicester, with manager Puel acknowledging the Italian forward's 'nice story' and providing hope of a potential long-term future.





Puel said (as quoted by the Leicester Mercury ): "It is an interesting story. He met Vichai in a restaurant and told him his dream to come to Leicester to show his quality. We know the chairman liked this spirit when a man has a dream and tries to give his best.

"He offered for him to come for a trial and I gave him a contract. It is a nice story."

He added: "Then we will see his future, but now he needs to get fit and we will see, perhaps put him out on loan or give him some game time.





"He trains with the under-23s, we will see if he can come into the first team. It is early because he hasn't trained for one year, but it is a good feeling and a good story of course."

Gotta love Vichai, he met Davide Lorenzo in a restaurant. Davide is a waiter. Vichai takes a shine to him and offers him foxes trials. Lorenzo has signed a pro contract. Amazing What a top man. Legengary #LCFC #respect Gone but never forgotten, by People all over the world. — James chapman (@Chapowag1) December 20, 2018

Speaking recently to Italian media, as quoted by The Sun, Lorenzo revealed his delight at his second chance with the Foxes.

He said: “He [Puel] told me to keep working hard because they have seen my desire and my qualities - now I have to get back in shape.

“It’s a dream, it really is, to have trained with Adrien Silva and [Nampalys] Mendy. Incredible.

“One month ago I would have given my blood just to go back to Italy and play Serie C. But I never stopped believing in myself and now I have a second chance.