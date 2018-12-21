Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Bayern Munich will look to further reduce the gap between themselves and Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund when they face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern have endured a tough season so far, with Niko Kovac struggling to settle as their new manager, but the difference between the national champions and Dortmund is now only six points after the latter lost at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Frankfurt will be no pushovers and stunned Bayern in last year's DFB-Pokal final when Kovac's former side scored twice late on to win 3-1.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Commerzbank-Arena
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2
Referee? Manuel Grafe

Team News

With Makoto Hasebe unlikely to recover from muscular problems in time, Marco Russ and Simon will battle for a spot in central defence. Ante Rebic is likely to return to Frankfurt's starting XI and could replace Mijat Gacinovic.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As has been customary so far this season, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels will compete for the two centre back spots. Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben and Serge Gnabry are all absent through injury, while Renato Sanches is suspended.

Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Trapp; Russ, Salcedo, Ndicka; Costa, Fernandes, De Guzman, Kostic; Rebic; Jovic, Haller.
Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Goretzka, Thiago; Coman, Muller, Ribery, Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

Bayern unsurprisingly lead the head to head chart, winning 69 of the 139 encounters in all competitions. Frankfurt have won 40, with 30 ending in draws.

When the two teams met in August, Bayern humiliated Frankfurt in their own back yard. Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat-trick before the hour mark, with Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara also netting to seal an emphatic 5-0 victory.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Recent Form

Having gone through a rough patch in November, which included a run of just one win in four games, Bayern appear to come through stronger, even if their defence still looks a bit shaky.

Their last defeat came against Dortmund and they most recently triumphed over RB Leipzig, Franck Ribery scoring the game's only goal.

Frankfurt lost two on the bounce to Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin but bounced back with wins against Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen before drawing with Mainz.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Eintracht Frankfurt Bayern Munich
Mainz 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (19/12) Bayern Munich 1-0 RB Leipzig (19/12)
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (16/12) Hannover 0-4 Bayern Munich (15/12)
Lazio 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (13/12) Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich (12/12)
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (8/12) Bayern Munich 3-0 Nurnberg (8/12)
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Wolfsburg (2/12) Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich (1/12)

Prediction

While Bayern appear to have gotten over whatever was holding them back towards the start of the campaign, they may not have enough to come away from Hesse with all three points.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Frankfurt are dangerous, especially with Ante Rebic back and available, and Bayern may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Bayern Munich

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)