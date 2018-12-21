Inter 'Reach Verbal Agreement' for Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Sign Next Summer

Serie A giants Inter have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey for next summer, but Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti is pushing for the move to be completed in January.

The Welsh international's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, and would therefore be open to negotiating a move away from the Emirates with foreign clubs on January 1.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Italian publication La Repubblica (via FedeNerazzurra and Football Italia) , Inter met with Ramsey's agent on Wednesday and an agreement in principle was reached for the midfielder to arrive on a free transfer next season.

The report claims that the 27-year-old is demanding a contract offer of around €6-7m a season, but Inter have no problem in acquiescing Ramsey's request given their 'urgency to invest'.

Despite the reported agreement, it has been suggested Spalletti is keen on bringing Ramsey to San Siro much earlier, and is angling for a deal to be done that would see the Welshman arrive in January.

With interest from fellow Serie A rivals Milan and Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United growing, the report adds that Inter's new CEO Beppe Marotta 'will try to satisfy the coach' and push for a move next month.

Having signed from Cardiff in the summer of 2008 in a £4.8m deal, Ramsey has established himself as Arsenal's current longest-serving player.

The Welshman has racked up 350 appearances for the Gunners and scored 60 goals, whilst he was the match-winning hero in FA Cup triumphs over Hull and Chelsea respectively.

